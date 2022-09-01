Is Kapil Sharma the REASON behind Krushna Abhishek's exit from the show? Actor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA, KRUSHNA30 Is Kapil Sharma the REASON behind Krushna's exit from the show?

Kapil Sharma’s widely hailed comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has made the headlines time and again for good and bad reasons. The show is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television and has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade. The improvised comedy of the ace comedians, including Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar, and Sumona Chakravarti, leaves audiences in splits. Recently, the show has been hitting the headlines as it is all set to be back with its new season. However, the exit of Krushna Abhishek from the show has been very disappointing for the fans and viewers. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the actor's exit from the show is linked to his altercation with Kapil Sharma. Recently, Krushna spoke about his exit from the show.

On Wednesday, the actor was spotted with his wife, Kashmera Shah, in the city as they stepped out to bring Ganpati home. During the media interaction, paparazzi quizzed the actor about his exit from the popular comedy show. Krushna retorted that the rumours being circulated by others are untrue and that there is no conflict between them. He disclosed that he and Kapil are travelling to Australia together and that things are going well between them. Furthermore, he mentioned that The Kapil Sharma Show is also his show and that he will return soon.

Earlier, the comedian shared his new look on social media and announced the return of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Last week, Kapil Sharma unveiled the teaser of the show. The King of Comedy also announced the first celebrity guests on the show, who are the gold medal winning girls who made the nation proud at the Commonwealth Games. The show is set to start with a bang on 10th September, every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

