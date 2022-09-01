Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ACTORNIKHILOFFL Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film, which has been receiving rave reviews from the audience, has emerged successful at the ticket windows. The film, which gave tough competition to Bollywood biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger, is garnering both numbers and acclaim. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has already entered the Rs 100 crore club and shows no signs of flagging anytime soon.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

The mythological drama earned thrice in its second week as compared to the first one and is running successfully in its third week. The total collection of the Karthikeya 2 Hindi stands at around Rs 28 crore. On the other hand, the numbers in the international market were remarkable too.

Nikhil Siddhartha on Wednesday announced that Karthikeya 2 had officially grossed over Rs 100 crores, making it a blockbuster. Taking to Instagram, Nikhil said, "We have crossed the 100 Crore gross mark officially and 50 Crore share. Karthikeya 2 has been blessed by you all across India and the world. I realise the love and affection you all have showered on the movie and me. Will always try and work hard to live up to it."

According to Box Office India, "Karthikeya 2's third week collections stand at 4.75 crore nett and the third week is likely to end up with 6.25 crore nett. The third week will show a drop of around 45% which is decent trending also. There will be no competition in this week which will allow the film hold well in the fourth week and it should get to around 25 crore nett before the release of Bhrahmastra. Karthikeya 2 should comfortably chase down the 23 crore nett of Rocketry - The Nambi Effect." ALSO READ: Liger box office collection Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer is a disaster!

About Karthikeya 2

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Nikhil starrer is a sequel to Mondeti's 2014 film Karthikeya. The well-crafted socio-mythological thriller revolving around Lord Krishna and Krishna-tattva or philosophy. The film, featuring actor Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. The actors are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. The film also stars Anupam Kher.

