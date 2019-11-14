Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Indian Idol 3 fame Deepali Sahay gets married to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singer Aishwarya Nigam

Indian Idol 3 fame Deepali Sahay gets married to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singer Aishwarya Nigam

Deepali's friend Meiyang Chang shared glimpses of her wedding with Aishwarya Nigam on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 13:54 IST
Deepali Sahay, Aishwarya Nigam

 Deepali Sahay ties the knot with Aishwarya Nigam

Deepali Sahay, who was one of the finalists of season 3 of the reality singing show Indian Idol recently tied the knot with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame Aishwarya Nigam. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. On a related note, Aishwarya won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ek Main Aur Ek Tu along with co-singer Ujjaini Mukherjee. Meiyang Chang, Deepali's friend from Indian Idol 3 took to Twitter to share glimpses of the private wedding.

In one of the pictures, we can see the happily-married couple posing with their friends against the ravishing structure of Lord Shiva. Dressed in a gorgeous multi colour lehenga, Deepali looks like an epitome of grace and beauty in her bridal avatar.

Chang shared the photos alongside a heart-warming message for the couple, especially his close friend Deepali. Have a look:

Deepali, too, shared the photo from her wedding ceremony on Instagram and wrote, ''My fellow traveller! My husband''.

View this post on Instagram

My fellow traveller! My husband, @aishwaryaranjanofficial ...❤️

A post shared by Deepali Sahay (@deepalisahay) on

Deepali announced her wedding with Aishwarya on the auspicious festival of Chhath. Sharing a glimpse of their Chhath special collaboration, the singer wrote, ''I am getting married to the man in this video and I can’t be happier... So, on this beautiful occasion of Chhath, I take this opportunity to announce my wedding with my best friend @aishwaryaranjanofficial और हमारे सुंदर साथ और सोच की एक छोटी सी झलकी.. हम दोनों का पहला गाना एक साथ''.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPriyanka Chopra compares Quantico and The White Tiger shoot preparations Next StoryGrab your dictionaries as Shashi Tharoor takes up stand-up comedy  