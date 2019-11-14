Indian Idol 3 fame Deepali Sahay gets married to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singer Aishwarya Nigam

Deepali Sahay ties the knot with Aishwarya Nigam

Deepali Sahay, who was one of the finalists of season 3 of the reality singing show Indian Idol recently tied the knot with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame Aishwarya Nigam. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. On a related note, Aishwarya won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ek Main Aur Ek Tu along with co-singer Ujjaini Mukherjee. Meiyang Chang, Deepali's friend from Indian Idol 3 took to Twitter to share glimpses of the private wedding.

In one of the pictures, we can see the happily-married couple posing with their friends against the ravishing structure of Lord Shiva. Dressed in a gorgeous multi colour lehenga, Deepali looks like an epitome of grace and beauty in her bridal avatar.

Chang shared the photos alongside a heart-warming message for the couple, especially his close friend Deepali. Have a look:

दीपाली के सरस्वती अवतार से तो आप परिचित हैं ही। १२ वर्षों में हम उसका दुर्गा अवतार, कभी-कभी रुद्र काली अवतार भी देखें हैं। इस बार कुछ देखे तो सिर्फ़ ख़ुशी और तेज। अरे, अपनी दीपाली की शादी हो गई है! ऐश्वर्य का तो नरसंहार...मेरा मतलब संसार बस गया 😁 एक बिहारी, सब पे भारी। बधाई!🌸 pic.twitter.com/ALsK1bNSkE — Mister Chang (@MeiyangChang) November 13, 2019

Deepali, too, shared the photo from her wedding ceremony on Instagram and wrote, ''My fellow traveller! My husband''.

Deepali announced her wedding with Aishwarya on the auspicious festival of Chhath. Sharing a glimpse of their Chhath special collaboration, the singer wrote, ''I am getting married to the man in this video and I can’t be happier... So, on this beautiful occasion of Chhath, I take this opportunity to announce my wedding with my best friend @aishwaryaranjanofficial और हमारे सुंदर साथ और सोच की एक छोटी सी झलकी.. हम दोनों का पहला गाना एक साथ''.