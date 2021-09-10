Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RUPALIR88621861 Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal receive gifts from Hrithik Roshan’s parents

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12's winner and the first runner-up Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal recently met Hrithik Roshan’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. The singing duo who has been receiving a lot of praise spent over three hours with them. They also received gifts from them.

Sharing the details of their meeting, Pawandeep told ETimes, "Both Rakesh ji and Pinkie ji got really emotional and hugged both of us. We did sing quite a few songs and they really enjoyed our company."

Hrithik's mother gifted him a gold chain with rudraksha and pouches with Goddess Laxmi coins in it. He shared, "She told me that the chain was given to her by her father. It has rudraksha and I was about to get myself a rudraksha and Pinkieji gifted it to me."

Pawandeep on being asked if Hrithik Roshan was there to hear them sing at his residence, he replied, "We met him for a brief time. He wished both of us and said 'keep working hard and rise in life'."

The ardent followers of Indian Idol 12 will be aware of the fact that Pawandeep and Arunita's so-called 'friendship' became the talk of the town so much so that fans started addressing them as #AruDeep. The two of them have however refused all the rumours. There were many who criticized the makers for cooking up romantic angles.

On the work front, they both are preparing for a musical series that will be directed by Raj Surani. The two of them are learning to dance as they are also going to feature in the video performing at various functions.