Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan & other celebs extend warm wishes to their fans

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha -the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. As the celebrations begin today Bollywood and television celebrities get immersed in the merriment. On this occasion, people welcome Lord Ganesha's idols at their homes with great pomp and show and serve him by keeping him for a limited period. Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonu Sood and others have already brought Bappa home and are gearing up to celebrate the festival today. Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and others took to social media to extend warm wishes to the fans on the occasion.