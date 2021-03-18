Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUMALIK Indian Idol 12: Anu Malik to be a part of singing reality show? Here's what we know

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows on the small screen that has been running for quite a long time. The concept has always been the same but the celebrities on the judges' chair kept on changing. The ongoing Indian Idol season 12 has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya mentoring the contestants. The latest report states that Bollywood music composer Anu Malik who was once seen as the judge will be making his way on the reality show. Yes, that's true! Not just him but also singer Udit Narayan and lyricist Sameer will grace the 90s special weekend episode of the show.

A report in TOI states, "It is a 90s music weekend episode. Anu Malik composed music for many films in the 90s and his songs were chartbusters. A 90s episode is not possible without Anu Malik so we decided to have him as a guest on the show along with lyricist Sameer and singer Udit Narayan, who rocked the 90s music scene."

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was part of Sunny Leone, Nikhil Chinapa's reality show 'Splitsvilla 7'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUMALIK Anu Malik in previous season of Indian Idol with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar

Speaking about Anu Malik, he has been judging the show ever since its inception with co-singers. But due to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him he was replaced by Javed Ali during the time of season 10. He however returned in season 11 but stepped down when Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit shared their experiences against him.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla X3: Silver Splitsvillains to challenge golden ones this week in Sunny Leone, Rannvijay's show

Malik even shared his clarification and called the allegations false and unverified. He wrote, "I'm in pain. I'm in a dark space."

Coming back to the present season, the fans have witnessed the entry of special guests such as Hema Malini, Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's family meets boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's parents, is wedding on cards?