Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNIROY/SURAJNAMBIAR Mouni Roy's family meets boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's parents, is wedding on cards?

From quite some time, there has been buzz going round and about Mouni Roy's relationship status. While the acterss has always managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight, reports stated that she is dating Dubai-based banker, Suraj Nambiar. Cupid struck them when the 'Naagin' actress was in Dubai with her sister, brother-in-law, and their kids during the COVID-19 lockdown. There were talks in the tinsel town that the lovebirds are deciding to take their relationship to the next level. Fuel was added to the fire when Mouni shared pictures with her beau's parents and called them mom& dad. Well now it seems that something is definitely brewing between the two as the actress' mother has recently met Suraj's family.

According to a report in Times Of India, the couple is planning to tie the knot very soon. The report added, "Mouni's comfort level with his parents may have precipitated her decision. Mouni and Suraj have taken the next step in their relationship. A few days ago, Mouni's mother met Suraj's parents. Naturally, the topic was centred around the relationship."

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was part of Sunny Leone, Nikhil Chinapa's reality show 'Splitsvilla 7'

It was also stated that the meeting took place at Mandira Bedi's residence and "it all went off very smoothly." For those unversed, Mandira is very close to Mouni and the meeting also saw the presence of Mouni's brother.

Sometime back a video of Mouni calling Suraj's parents mom and dad also made way to the internet. Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, Mouni's latest song 'Patli Kamariya' released today. Taking to Instagram, she announced the release and wrote, "song out now It’s time to hit the stage! #PatliKamariya is finally out with its grandeur and groove. Song out now! Tune in now! Link in bio x."

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla X3: Silver Splitsvillains to challenge golden ones this week in Sunny Leone, Rannvijay's show

The dance track has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi. The song choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The vocals are by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon. Watch the full song here:

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin". She was previously said to be dating actor Mohit Raina. Apart from him, she has even been associated with Gaurav Chopra.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 10: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant to shake a leg with husband Ritesh? Find out

On the work front, she will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.