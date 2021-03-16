Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Nach Baliye 10: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant to shake a leg with husband Ritesh? Find out

Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to grab the eyeballs with her tactics and yet again she has come to the limelight. This time it is all about her participation in another reality show with husband Ritesh. And yes, we are talking about dance reality show Nach Baliye 10. Rakhi who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 has been approached for the dance show with her mystery husband. Whether or not the couple has said yes is still a mystery! But if things go well, the duo might be seen making their first screen appearance together in the show.

In an interview with ETimes Rakhi revealed the details about being offered a reality show and said, "We have been offered a big reality show together but I won't name the show. Things are in the pipeline. The makers of the show are talking to Ritesh. He is a big businessman and cannot just leave everything for the show."

Further, she said, "The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman. I initially thought 400 people are working under him but I recently learnt that he is managing 10,0000 employees. If he comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for three-four months and be here."

Fot hose unversed, Rakhi created headline when it came to light that she has married Dubai based businessman Ritesh. However, many were shocked when during the course of Salman Khan's reality show she broke down and revealed that he is already married and has children. Rakhi had an emotional breakdown in front of Rahul Vaidya.

Well now, the actress says that he will soon be here to resolve all the misunderstanding that happened due to his first marriage. She quipped, "Ritesh is planning to come down to India and sort out all the misunderstandings about his first marriage. Things are better between us now."

Rakhi recently shared her childhood picture on Instagram and wrote, "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures."

Rakhi participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard contestant but took Rs 14 lakh and left. It is during the course of the show she opened up about her financial struggle. Her mother was recently admitted to the hospital as she is undergoing treatment for cancer.