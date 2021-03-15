Nach Baliye 10: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly to participate in dance reality show with husband? Find out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY Rupali Ganguly

Celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye is all set to return with its 10th season. Speculations about the season's participants have already begun and Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in TV show Anupamaa is rumoured to be joining the show with her husband. However, quashing such reports, Rupali said, she won't be participating in such a show ever because her husband is a camera shy person.

Speaking to The Times of India interview, Rupali said, “I can never take part in such shows like Nach Baliye because my husband Ashwin is camera shy person. He loves watching me act in Anupamaa. So, dancing with him in a show is not possible.”

The "Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai" actress returned the small screen with the show "Anupamaa". It is a remake of the Bengali TV series "Sreemoyee". The story revolves around a housewife played by Rupali, who undermines herself while taking care of her family and their needs. Her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfils all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family.

Rupali is back to TV shows after seven years and credits her husband for encouraging her to pursue her acting career all over again.

"I would like to give huge credit to my husband for encouraging me to take up the show. I was quite happily mothering my child, so something had to be that exciting for me to step out of home. "When I was offered the show, my husband really pushed me and said, 'I will take care of our child and the house, you go ahead because this show will give you the chance to prove your worth as an actress'," she told IANS in an earlier interview.