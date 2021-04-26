Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says 'All I need is your prayers'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Television actress Hina Khan on Monday tested positive for the COVID-19. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her social media to inform fans about her health update. The actress, who lost her father recently, shared that she is in home quarantine. Taking to her Instagram, Hina wrote, "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions."

The actress, who was earlier in Kashmir for the shoot of her music video, asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested for the virus. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," she added.

On the related note, Hina's father recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. The actress was extremely close to her father as she often posted pictures and videos with him. It was further added that the actress wasn't in the town at the moment. ​The actress along with Shaheer Sheikh was shooting for a new music video in Kashmir. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist had thanked fans for checking in on her during tough times.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love," the actress said.

Also Read: Hina Khan's father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Earlier, Hina also took the COVID-19 test after she attended Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week show which had Kartik and Kiara Advani as show stoppers. Soon after Kartik Aaryan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hina made sure to take the test. She went live on her Instagram account to share her medical report and thanked her fans for their constant support and care. Hina also shared that she has been tested negative for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Hina had recently made the headlines for her latest song Bedard wherein she was seen sharing the screen with Stebin Ben. Hina last starred in the web series Damaged 2 and the movie Wish List, which she produced herself.

Also Read: Hina Khan mourns demise of father, shares emotional message thanking fans for 'support and love'