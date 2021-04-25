Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINAKHAN Hina Khan mourns demise of father, shares emotional message thanking fans for 'support and love'

Actress Hina Khan recently came into the limelight for an unfortunate reason when her father Aslam Khan passed away due to massive cardiac arrest. Unfortunately, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalat Hai actress was not in town when her father died. As soon as the sad news came, the internet was filled with condolences from fans and industry members. Hina has ever since been silent and has not given any statement on social media. She finally broke her silence on Sunday and informed everyone that she will be taking a break from social media. Not only this, but she even thanked her fans for their love and support in these dark hours.

Hina shared the statement on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN."

Just recently she was spotted by the paparazzi asking them to let her go. As the video went viral a lot of celebs including Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana and others bashed photographers for being insensitive and following her during the time when she was grieving for her father's demise.

On the work front, she was last seen in Stebin Ben’s recent track Bedard. Not only this, but she even surprised fans when it came to light that she is collaborating with actor Shaheer Sheikh for an upcoming project. Not much details were divulged.

Hina rose to fame with the role of Akshara she played in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, she went on to participate in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11. She was even a part of Bigg Boss 14 where she was given the opportunity to play the role of a senior.