Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan's father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Television actress Hina Khan is going through a tough phase as she lost her father. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' father passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The actress was extremely close to her father as she often posted pictures and videos with him. It is further added that Hina Khan is not in the town at the moment owing to her professional reasons. ​The actress along with Shaheer Sheikh are shooting for a new music video. Currently they are in Srinagar for the same.

Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a glimpse of some fun moments she had along with her music video co-star Shaheer on their way to Srinagar. In one of the pictures, the two are seen posing in front of a food joint, while in others, they are seen laughing and having a great time.