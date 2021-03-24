Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN, KARTIK AARYAN Video: Hina Khan takes COVID test after she attended Kartik Aaryan's fashion show

Television actress Hina Khan took the COVID-19 test after she attended Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week show which had Kartik and Kiara Advani as show stoppers. Soon after Kartik Aaryan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Hina made sure to take the test.

Hina went live on her Instagram account to share her medical report and thanked her fans for their constant support and care. Hina also shared that she has been tested negative for COVID-19.

In the live video, Hina said, "This is just to give you guys a quick update about the COVID test, which I took after Lakme Fashion Week. I know you all are really concerned. I was flooded with a lot of messages about my health. Well, I tested before I left for the Maldives, after I came back and also after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. We were all in close proximity. So, I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. I am absolutely fine."

She further added that will keep herself in isolation for extra precaution.

Recently, Hina Khan walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for designers Abhishek and Vinita. Lakme Fashion Week 2021 was the first-ever edition of the digital fashion week, done in the collaboration with FDCI. It was a five-day event, which commenced on March 16. The show witnessed its grand finale on March 21, Sunday. The fashion extravaganza saw designers showcasing their latest collections and it also saw Bollywood and TV celebrities walking the runway. From Ananya Pandey, Dia Mirza, to Aahana Kumra, Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutt and Divya Khosla Kumar stars walked the ramp.