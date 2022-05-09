Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Ahluwalia bids adieu to show, says 'It feels like the end of an era...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NIMRIT AHLUWALIA Nimrit Ahluwalia

Highlights Nimrit Ahluwalia aka Seher quits Choti Sarrdaarni

Initially, she played the role of Meher and later on, she essayed Seher

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to entertain the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. After being a part of the for 3 years, Nimrit bid an emotional goodbye to the family drama. Taking to her social media, the actress shared an emotional video and wrote, "They say withdrawals are real, and boy they are, I think I didn't post anything for a week is because I didn't want to admit to myself that it feels like the end of an era. I wish to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for being a part of my journey and making the person I am today."

Further, she thanked her producers and directors for instilling faith in her and making her the lead in Choti Sardaarrni. She also claimed that her on-screen family has turned into her family. ALSO READ: Upset fans trend 'Stop Running Anupama' after the latest episode of Rupali Ganguly's show. Know why

Expressed gratitude to her viewers, Nimrit further wrote, "And most importantly, thank you to all our viewers and all my fans. This is just the beginning, the end of an era, but the beginning of a new chapter. I shall always do my best to entertain you all and make you all proud. Please keep pouring." As she celebrated her last day shoot by cutting the cake, Nimrit broke down into tears, in the video. Take a look

Fans were quick to react to Nimrit's video. A user wrote, "I m gonna miss you alotttt but all the best for you upcoming project and your future." Another said "We will miss you Our Choti Sardarni." A thrid comment read, "Verry verry good wishes to you meri jaan I love you so much hm apko aise nahi Bhul sakta apna hmera lya Kitane kuch kya hm sab ko kush karna ka kya apna Bhaut kuch kya and your so so so so best actor in the world, meri jaan and I miss you." ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek breaks down as he misses Govinda: Chichi mama I love you, you should not believe..

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni was launched in 2019 and soon become a blockbuster. Reportedly, Nimrit has decided to leave to the show to focus on her health. The doctors advised her to take a short break from work.