Upset fans trend 'Stop Running Anupama' after the latest episode of Rupali Ganguly's show. Know why

'Stop Running Anupama' became one of the top trends on Twitter after the premiere of the latest episode of Rupali Ganguly's show. Fans seem upset with the storyline and things are progressing in the much popular show. The daily soap has been topping the TRP charts ever since its release and things have only gained momentum in recent times. Currently, the show is moving forward with the pre-wedding festivities of Anupama and Anuj.

In Anupama's latest episode, the duo hosted their pre-wedding functions --mehndi and sangeet. While the episode had elaborate wedding sequences, Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey was seen trying to stop the wedding. Anu's mehendi design has also become a topic of discussion. Find out why:

Meanwhile, for the wedding sequence, popular singer Mika Singh made an appearance on Rupali Ganguly's show 'Anupamaa'. He entered the show as the friend of groom, Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna and performed the title track of his upcoming show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'.

Also, given the popularity of the daily soap, Anupamaa's prequel has been released on OTT. The 11-episode prelude to the TV series features Rupali reprising her role along with Sudhanshu Pandey who is seen playing her on-screen husband Vanraj.

The episodes of the prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television and only streamed on the online platform.

Anupama: Namaste America has become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. While talking about the prequel, Rupali in an earlier statement shared, "The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character."

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus on weekdays at 10 PM.