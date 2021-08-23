Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ZEESHAN/TINA Bigg Boss OTT: Tina Datta comes in favor of friend Zeeshan Khan, says audience can see through

Actress Tina Datta who was last seen in Naxalbari has always been vocal about fair and unfair. While her name had made the rounds last year for doing Bigg Boss, the actress had written a quirky letter and denied that she was taking up the reality show. This year, Tina has a friend, Zeeshan Khan, who is locked up in the OTT version of the show. After yesterday's shocking elimination of Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath, it seems like Zeeshan Khan seems to be the talk of town about how he was treated by host Karan Johar.

Tina took to her social media and wrote, "Right and Wrong shouldn't change because of who you are or how much work you have done or how many followers you have or whether you are a male or a female. Right and wrong are like black and white, the colors are definite, then why go into the grey areas? Zeeshan was not wrong and not being given a chance on the weekend episode to even give his side is WRONG!

For a girl to get physical, to call names, and yet get away and for the boy to bear the brunt is not Fair! And then he's not even given a chance to speak!!! You can not think that the audience can not see through, our audience today is smart enough to see what is happening...."