Monday, November 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Nov 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Abdu mocks Gautam-Soundarya, compares Archana with 'Karele ka juice'

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Abdu mocks Gautam-Soundarya, compares Archana with 'Karele ka juice'

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Abdu Rozik was all in the mood today to take revenge on Archana and other housemates who messed with him over the captaincy task. He compared Archana with 'Karele ka juice' and made fun of her.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2022 23:10 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : TWITTER/@BEING_AKHIL0 Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma inside the Bigg Boss house

In today's episode, Abdu seemed to take revenge after Archana Gautam messed with him over the captaincy task. He made fun of Archana and compares her with 'Karele ka juice'. While other contestants like Shiv Thakre and Tina Dutta got the tag of sweet orange juice. Later in the episode, Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to list down 10 food items they want but later reveals the twist that only 5 items will be delivered to them. Later in the show, Sumbul calls Tina 'bossy' and the latter gets very furious at this remark. Priyanka and Shiv also got into an ugly spat and Archana took full advantage of the situation and made fun of Priyanka. 

Latest Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 16 HIGHLIGHTS

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 07, 2022 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sumbul calls Tina bossy

    Sumbul thinks that Tina becomes very bossy while she is in the kitchen. After Sumbul's comment, Tina gets upset and calls her fake. Shalin tries to pacify Tina but she shuts him and asks him to stay away from her matters.

  • Nov 07, 2022 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shiv calls Priyanka 'Sapola'

    Shiv indirectly calls Priyanka a 'sapola' and this makes her furious. Both Shiv and Priyanka get into a heated argument, but Archana seems to make fun of the situation and laughs out loud at Priyanka.

  • Nov 07, 2022 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss says 'the inconvenience is not all regretted'

    Bigg Boss asks the contestants to list down 10 food items they want. After listing down the items, Bigg Boss says that only 5 items can be delivered and the inconvenience is not all regretted. Housemates seem upset by this gesture.

  • Nov 07, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss calls MC stan to the confession room

    Bigg Boss calls MC stan to the confession room after he refuses to eat anything. MC Stan is not happy with the behavior of his friends and he stops talking to everyone. He thinks that everyone is faking and Bigg Boss consoles him not to think so much and keep playing the game with dignity.

  • Nov 07, 2022 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sajid lashes out at Gori

    Sajid seems very furious as Gori steals food from the room and gives it to Soundarya and Shalin. 

  • Nov 07, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Abdu calls Archana Karele ka Juice

    Abdu pokes Archana and calls her 'karele ka juice'. He takes revenge on her for messing with him over the captaincy task.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News