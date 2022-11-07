Bigg Boss 16 Nov 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Abdu mocks Gautam-Soundarya, compares Archana with 'Karele ka juice'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BEING_AKHIL0 Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma inside the Bigg Boss house

In today's episode, Abdu seemed to take revenge after Archana Gautam messed with him over the captaincy task. He made fun of Archana and compares her with 'Karele ka juice'. While other contestants like Shiv Thakre and Tina Dutta got the tag of sweet orange juice. Later in the episode, Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to list down 10 food items they want but later reveals the twist that only 5 items will be delivered to them. Later in the show, Sumbul calls Tina 'bossy' and the latter gets very furious at this remark. Priyanka and Shiv also got into an ugly spat and Archana took full advantage of the situation and made fun of Priyanka.

