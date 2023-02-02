Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's old audition clip selling flat to Ravi Kishan goes viral | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAVIKISHANN Archana Gautam and Ravi Kishan's Instagram uploads

Bigg Boss 16: Ever since Archana Gautam entered the Bigg Boss house, she has been a constant topic of discussion. From her upfront attitude to ugly fights, she has maintained to grab the eyeballs of the audience. We all know that apart from modeling, Archana is also a politician but do you how she started her career? Recently an old audition clip is going viral on social media in which she is seen selling a flat to Ravi Kishan.

Watch the video here:

In the video, we can see Archana saying that she is a fan of Ravi Kishan and she is very happy to meet him. Archana’s flirtatious style is clearly visible in this video as well. Archana’s look in the video also seems to have changed a lot. Although his style of fun and talking is exactly the same as today. In the video, Archana is seen saying that she has come to meet Ravi Kishan. In this video, Archana tells that she works with a real estate company. There is a tremendous reaction from the fans to this video of Archana.

Fans have been praising the Sherni of Bigg Boss 16. One of the users commented, "Oooh... Kya laye ho khoj kr, it's very inspirational #ArchanaGautam #BB16 #BiggBoss16". Another one wrote, "She deserves more love please support her". "She is the inspiration", added another one. Another one added, "Sherni #ArchanaGautam. VIEWERS CHOICE ARCHANA". "She has come such a long way! So proud of her achievements. which she has made in such a short duration of time! Yes WORK was her first priority even back then, so is it now! Hope you achieve much more in life Archu the ROCKSTAR", and the comment section kept flooding with heartfelt messages.

Archana is a model, actor and politician from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Her career as a model started after she won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. The 27-year-old model then went on to win the title of Miss Bikini India in 2018, and later represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018. Currently, she is among the finalist of Bigg Boss 16.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam's career timeline; modelling gigs to landing biggest reality show

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka, Shiv get to retrieve prize money; the controversial buzzer is back

Latest Entertainment News