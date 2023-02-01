Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
  Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka, Shiv get to retrieve prize money; the controversial buzzer is back

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 23:02 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, contestants got a chance to retrieve the prize money, the unsafe contestants used all tactics to try to make the finale week members leave the buzzer and hold the buzzer themselves to win the task. From splashing water to putting things in the ears. The house went wild. As Archana, Priyanka and Shalin were on the buzzer, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit went up against them giving it their all to steal away their special opportunity. Well, Shalin, Priyanka and Archana completed the task successfully and they geared up to take revenge.

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shiv and MC Stan makes fun of Shalin

    Shiv and MC Stan continue to make fun of Shalin, this upsets him and walks out of the conversation.

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana swears to take revenge on Shiv for today's task

    Archana talks to Priyanka and swears to take revenge on Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan. Priyanka boosts her and tells Archana to pull up her socks for the next turn.

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin, Archana and Priyanka complete the task successfully

    Shalin, Archana and Priyanka complete the task successfully and enjoy the moment.

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Mandli keeps Sumbul out of the task

    Shiv, Nimrir and MC Stan decide to keep Sumbul out of the task because they don't want to take any risks. This upsets Sumbul and even Bigg Boss makes fun of the situation.

     

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Prize money task begins

    Nimrit, Shiv and MC Stan splash water on Shalin, Archana and Priyanka's faces so that they leave the buzzer as soon as possible.

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss give contestants to retrieve prize money

    Bigg Boss divides the contestants into two teams and gives them a buzzer to hold. The team who will be able to hold the buzzer for the longest will win and win 50 lakhs.

     

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Nimrit gets irritated with Shalin

    Nimrit discusses with Mandali that she is getting extremely irritated with Shalin. She asks everyone to ignore Shalin. Shalin cribs about getting no food in the house and Nimrit corrects him by saying that he has been having chicken throughout the season.

  • Feb 01, 2023 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    MC Stan makes fun of Archana

    MC Stan makes fun of Archana with SHiv and Nimrit. Archana seems to be sweet and asks everyone not to fight anymore as just a few days are left. MC stan laughs and says, who's talking.

