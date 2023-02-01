Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka, Shiv get to retrieve prize money; the controversial buzzer is back

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, contestants got a chance to retrieve the prize money, the unsafe contestants used all tactics to try to make the finale week members leave the buzzer and hold the buzzer themselves to win the task. From splashing water to putting things in the ears. The house went wild. As Archana, Priyanka and Shalin were on the buzzer, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit went up against them giving it their all to steal away their special opportunity. Well, Shalin, Priyanka and Archana completed the task successfully and they geared up to take revenge.

Latest Entertainment News