Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes an exit; Emotional netizens say 'Laut aao please'

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, the 'Chota Bhaijaan' is one of the most loved and popular contestants of BB16. The Tajikstani singer is loved for his kindness and cute antics on the show. In the recent episode, he said his last goodbye to the show. Abdu Rozik has taken an exit from the house because he has got an opportunity to work on a project outside. The announcement confirmed that Abdu’s management team has urged Bigg Boss to grant him a few days outside the show as he has got a 'life-changing' opportunity from an international agency.

He has left the show temporarily, but his exit has left the housemates and fans heartbroken. His friends Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan were left teary-eyed after Abdu's exit. Following this, everyone hugged him and wished him the best. Bigg Boss further said that Abdu will be able to make a return and join as a contestant only if the housemates agree.

Abdu then hugged his co-contestants and made an exit from the show. Following this, netizens took to Social Media and and expressed sadness over the news. A user said, "Will miss you #AbdulRozik too much. LAUT AAO ABDU ROZIK." Another added, "Dil ka koi tukda kabhi dil se juda hota nahi~ Abdu : I will be back, Waiting for your grand comeback Abdu, Your Shiv bro and all #Shibdu fans love you so much."

Meanwhile, Abdu has been in news lately for a prank on him by his housemates. His fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan in one of the recent episodes celebrated Nimrit's birthday inside the house. To make it memorable for her, Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit. However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was cooperative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

Later, Salman khan schooled the contestants for their ‘disrespectful’ act. Sajid then apologied to the fans and Abdu’s family with folded hands.

