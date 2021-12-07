Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UMAR RIAZ, FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz in trouble, case filed against him by Faizan Ansari

Highlights Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is the brother of BB13 runner up Asim Riaz

Umar is one of the most popular contestant of this season

Her is a doctor by profession

Bigg Boss 15 popular contestant Umar Riaz has been accused by Faizan Ansari for deliberately tagging a different label for the branded clothes he is wearing this season. Doctor by profession Umar is one of the most hyped contestants of this season of Bigg Boss. He is the brother of Bigg Boss 13's runner up Asim Riaz. For the unversed, BB contestants promote different brands for the wardrobe they use while living in the BB house. Umar has been showcasing his branded wardrobe this season, but it is said that to deliberately defame the brand he had given credits to the different label which is illegal.

Mumbai resident Faizan Ansari has filed a case against Umar for tagging and giving wardrobe credits to the wrong brand. Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Targeting Umar, Faizan Ansari stated that, he is a fraud person and a bully. He also added that he will definitely bring the real character of Umar in front of the people and let them know who exactly he is in reality. He further said that this definitely shows that there is some goofy secret behind Umar's so-called good personality.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Who is Umar Riaz? Know age, girlfriend, profession and more about Asim Riaz's brother

Adding up to this, he has been accused of mentally, emotionally torturing people till now. Umar Riaz will have to give answers in court to all the wrong deeds he did with the people and illegally tagging a wrong brand said, Faizan Ansari. Celebrity Sherlyn Chopra's lawyer Mr Suhail Shariff has taken up Faizan Ansari's case and will be representing him in the court.

Also read: Umar Riaz releases video, asks fans to support his 'Bigg Boss 15' journey