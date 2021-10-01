Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Bigg Boss 15: Who is Umar Riaz? Know age, girlfriend, profession and more about Asim Riaz's brother

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on your small screens on October 2. Amidst a lot of buzzing around the contestants names to enter this season, its ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who has become the talk of the town. Ever since makers confirmed Umar's entry in the show, fans are not able to contain their excitement.

Before entering the reality show tomorrow, Umar Riaz shared a video for his fans asking them to support him as he is going to enter the house.

He said: "So guys, today I'll be entering the 'Bigg Boss' house. Wish me luck and you have been supporting me all this while. I see your love in dms and comments. Stay with me in this journey and let's walk this ladder of success together as a team. Thank you."

Umar Riaz was born in Kashmir on January 01 in the year 1990. His father runs a small business and his name is Riaz Ahmed. He has a sister Mahvish Riaz, and brother Asim Riaz who has been a contestant of Bigg Boss season 13.

He did his schooling from Delhi Public School, Jammu. In 2008, he took admission in Government Medical College, Jammu and completed his medicine degree in 2013.

Umar always wanted to become a doctor and serve the country. He started working as a doctor at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Center in Mumbai. Along with practicing medical he has also stepped into the entertainment industry. He has been a part of music videos alongside popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan.

He is a fitness enthusiast too.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Who is Akasa Singh? Know all about contestant to enter Salman Khan's show

Umar Riaz is unmarried and is rumoured to be dating Sonal Vengulekar. She is a popular face of televison and is known for her roles in Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Gupta Brothers and Yeh Hai Chahatein among others.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 Contestant: All about Donal Bisht, her shows, controversies and much more!