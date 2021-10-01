Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DONAL BISHT Bigg Boss 15 Contestant: All about Donal Bisht, her shows, controversies and much more!

The upcoming season of television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return on your screens from Saturday (October 2). The Salman Khan hosted show will witness celebrities from different walks of life entering the 'jungle theme' house. The new season of 'Bigg Boss' will see contestants facing number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates.

And one such celebrity along with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra is actress Donal Bisht who will make her way in 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

The 27-year-old actress Donal Bisht first appeared in DD National’s long-running music program Chitrahaar as an anchor in 2014. She made her acting debut in 2015 by appearing in Star Plus's Airlines as a journalist. She also played a small role in Ekta Kapoor’s tv serial ‘Kalash-Ek Vishwas’. She gained popularity after her stint in in daily soap Ek Deewaana Tha between 2017 and 2018 where she played the role of Sharanya opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan and Namik Paul.

She also replaced Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin in Dil To Happy Hai Ji and received lots of love for her acting skills in the show Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Meanwhile, on the OTT front, Donal made her digital debut with ‘Tia & Raj’, which beamed on MX Player.

Speaking about music videos, Donal recently was a part of song 'Kinni Vaari' along with actor Abhishek Bajaj. She also featured in song Teri Patli Kamar.

The actress is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram. Donal had launched a number of campaigns on social media to create mental health awareness during the lockdown. She launched an initiative so she could help her social media followers and fans through their emotional turmoil during the lockdown. She later also started a campaign to help uplift the spirits of her fellow actors.

