Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali to enter Salman Khan's reality show?

With just a few hours left for the grand premiere of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, names of celebrities entering the house have been going viral on the internet. While celebrities like Umar Riaz, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Sahil Shroff, and others have been confirmed, speculations about others are still going on. Another name that has popped on the internet to join Salman Khan's show is TV actor Jay Bhanushali. Going by the latest reports, the actor has signed the dotted line and will enter the show along with other contestants.

Jay Bhanushali has been seen on Bigg Boss many times before as a guest. He has not only entertained the fans with his perfect comic timing but also encouraged the contestants during his visits. A report in ETimes claims that Jay gave his nod a day before the show begins. It quoted a source saying, "We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house."

Jay Bhanushali is a popular name on the small screen. Other than proving his acting mettle with high TRP daily soaps, the actor has been a part of reality shows as well. He has earlier participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan, Nach Baliye 5, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Jay has been a part of TV shows like Kayamath, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Kairi - Rishta Khatta Meetha.

Jay is married to actress Mahhi Vij. The duo had tied the knot in 2010 and their daughter Tara was born on August 21, 2019. They had also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.

Besides Jay Bhanushali, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be locked in the 'BB15' house. Pratik Sehajpal is also the confirmed contestant from 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Others are Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian.

The show's tagline is 'Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal'