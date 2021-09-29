Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKASA SINGH Bigg Boss 15: Who is Akasa Singh? Know all about contestant to enter Salman Khan's show

The 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on Saturday (October 2). Hosted by Salman Khan the show will witness the entry of some popular faces from the entertainment industry. The show this time will see the participation of Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Apart from that, a number of names of celebrities are doing rounds on the internet including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, and Nidhi Bhanushali among others.

Recently, makers confirmed the participation of singer Akasa Singh. Akasa born on 2 April, 1994 is known by her stage name AKASA. She started her musical career with singing reality shows. She was a contestant in India's Raw Star. Her debut song in Bollywood was "Kheech Meri Photo" from the 2016 Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam.

In 2017, Akasa, who has also featured in Being Indian's Judaai and Jugni Ji released a duet with Ricky Martin called Vente Pa Ca. Akasa gained popularity in the music industry with her song Naagin with Aastha Gill.

Her debut pop single "Thug Ranjha" reached a massive milestone by crossing 27M+ views in one month. It became the most watched Indian video worldwide on YouTube.

She also has many movies songs to her credit like Aithey Aa from Bharat, Dil Na Jaaneya from Good Newzz.

Meanwhile, the theme of the controversial reality show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The house will be converted into a forest in which contestants will get locked. The housemates will be divided into three teams, led by three Ex-Bigg Boss contestants. They are Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan.

