Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Tejasswi Prakash: All you need to about engineer-turned-actress

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Tejasswi Prakash

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2 this year. The Salman Khan hosted show has already left the viewers surprised with its promos. With the announcement of the season, there have been many speculations about the contestants of the much-awaited show. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 introduced us to four new contestants of the show. Tejasswi Prakash, who became a household name as Ragini Maheshwari in the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur,' is one among those.

The actress, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is a fashionista. Reportedly, Tejasswi is a qualified engineer. She began her showbiz journey with the show '2612' in 2012. Last year , Tejasswi Prakash, was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and impressed the viewers with her daredevil personality.

Tejasswi has been a part of several serials like 'Sanskaar — Dharohar Apnon Ki,' 'Pehredaar Piya Ki,' 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya,' 'Karn Sangini' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.' She also made special appearances in shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Bachao and more. She has also done a couple of music videos.

Meanwhile, the theme of the controversial reality show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The house will be converted into a forest in which contestants will get locked. The housemates will be divided into three teams, led by three Ex-Bigg Boss contestants. They are Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan.

