Rakhi Sawant desires to enter Bigg Boss house with husband Ritesh

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan is returning to the small screen. The show will premiere on Television on October 2. This year, the theme of the controversial reality show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The house will be converted into a forest in which contestants will get locked. Rakhi Sawant, who has a close connect with Bigg Boss was last seen in 14th season of the controversial reality show. She managed to entertain audience with her funny tactics and drama. Now the actress wants to go in as a contestant again but with different plans.

Wishing to go inside the house with her husband, Rakhi Sawant told ETimes, "They now invite me only as a wild card entry or as a guest and not as a contestant. I feel I should get a chance to go in as a full-fledged contestant in fact I'll be happy to participate in Bigg Boss with my husband Ritesh."

For those unversed, Rakhi created headline when it came to light that she has married Dubai based businessman Ritesh. Rakhi announced her marriage in 2019 with Ritesh. However, many were shocked when during the course of Salman Khan's reality show she broke down and revealed that he is already married and has children. Rakhi had an emotional breakdown in front of Rahul Vaidya.

While Ritesh has never made any public appearance or accepted his relationship with Rakhi Sawant, talking about his existence the actress said, "Of course he does! My husband Ritesh likes to keep a low profile and so people haven't seen him." When asked if he would agree to be a part of Bigg Boss 15, if offered. Rakhi said "Yes because that's a different thing altogether."

Talking about Bigg Boss 15 and contestants, Rakhi Sawant said "Bigg Boss is a show which celebs want to be a part of. When people like Khali and Sunny Leone can enter the house then why would anyone say a no to the show? I think if some big hero or heroine participates, the TRP will go even higher."

