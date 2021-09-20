Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to be part of Salman Khan's hosted show

One of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is about to be back on your TV screens. Going by the social media buzz, Salman Khan hosted show will premiere on TV on 2nd October at 9 pm. While Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT is the first confirmed contestant of the controversial reality show, the second is said to be Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh. He will be making his first public appearance on Bigg Boss 15.

When Rakhi Sawant's husband was told that Salman Khan and other contestants of Bigg Boss were looking for him but he failed to appear, Ritesh told ETimes, "It was due to my business. That’s why I could not fulfil my commitment." Ritesh made sure that he will definitely make his first appearance with Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15. "You will see me on the show,'' he added.

For those unversed, Rakhi created headline when it came to light that she has married Dubai based businessman Ritesh. Rakhi announced her marriage in 2019 with Ritesh. However, many were shocked when during the course of Salman Khan's reality show she broke down and revealed that he is already married and has children. Rakhi had an emotional breakdown in front of Rahul Vaidya.

Rakhi participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a wildcard contestant but took Rs 14 lakh and left. It is during the course of the show she opened up about her financial struggle.

Meanwhile, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows Salman sitting in a jungle wearing a night suit explaining the latest concept. He talks to the beautiful 'Vishwasuntree,' the voiceover of which has been given by veteran actress Rekha. He asks the tree how the contestants will get to sleep to which Rekha replies by saying that good night's sleep will be a difficult one because of the cold winds.

Also Read: Divya Agarwal on doing Bigg Boss 15: 'Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind'