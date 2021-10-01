Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@UMARRIAZZ91 Umar Riaz releases video, asks fans to support his 'Bigg Boss 15' journey

As the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' hosted by Salman Khan is going to start, the enthusiasm of audience and contestants is increasing. Moreover, the theme of 'jungle' has also added to the entertainment quotient.

Recently Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who is the confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss 15' has shared a video for his fans asking them to support him as he is going to enter the house.

He said: "So guys, today I'll be entering the 'Bigg Boss' house. Wish me luck and you have been supporting me all this while. I see your love in dms and comments. Stay with me in this journey and let's walk this ladder of success together as a team. Thank you."

After this his fans wished him best wishes for his journey ahead in the show through lovely comments and DMs.

Beside him Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be locked in 'BB15' house. Pratik Sehajpal is also the confirmed contestant from 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Others are Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian. The show's tagline is 'Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal'.