Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan schools Arshi Khan on her 'joke' about actor insulting her on Weekend Ka Vaar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Salman Khan schools Arshi Khan on her 'joke' about actor insulting her on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, challenger Arshi Khan is going to face host Salman Khan’s wrath. In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo video dropped by ColorsTv, Salman can be seen schooling Arshi for her behaviour and wordings. The video shows, a certain joke made by Arshi Khan for Salman rubbed off in a wrong way on the actor as just when he was about to talk to the former, she say, “Main dimaag me soch k ayi thi, aap mujhe zillat k laddoo khilake rahoge.”

Salman looked visibly irked by this statement and asked her, “Arshi, main aapke kaunsi aisi koi baat kahi hai joh aap aise bol rahi ho ki Zillat k laddoo khilaoge?”

Defending her on the same, she said, “Main sirf mazaak kar rahi thi aapse.”

The host then says, "I don’t like such types of jokes. You have no right to tell me what to do. It is better that I don’t talk to you (Mujhe aise mazaak bilkul pasand nahi hai. Aapko koi haq nahi banta!)"

Dropping the promo video, Colors Tv captioned it as "@arshikofficial ki battameezi se gussa hokar @beingsalmankhan ne liya unse baat na karne ka faisla. Kya woh karenge unko maaf ya kayam rahenge apne faisle par? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."

Watch the promo, right here.

Meanhwile, Arshi Khan is one of the five challengers who recently, made their way to the Bigg Boss house.

Besides this, a high-voltage drama can again be seen in today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as Kavita Kaushik is back on the show with husband Ronnit Biswas. The show is all set to witness a huge feud as the two most talked about couples -- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas will be seen locking horns over the 'Text' conversation.

On Friday, Ali Goni and Nikki Tamboli made their comeback on the reality show along with challenger Rakhi Sawant.