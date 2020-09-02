Image Source : FILE IMAGES Bigg Boss 14: After Swami Om, is Radhe Maa participating in Salman Khan's reality show? Find out

The new season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner and fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the contestant list soon. Meanwhile, a lot of names of celebrities being approached for the show has been doing rounds on the internet. The recent addition to the list is the name of controversial godwoman Radhe Maa whose real name is Sukhvinder Kaur. It is being said that she was approached by the makers of the show for last season but she will likely be a part of the upcoming season. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given by the makers yet. But if the reports turn out to be true, the show will definitely get spiced up just like the season 10 when self-proclaimed godman Swami Om became a part of the show.

Coming back to Radhe Maa, the report in TellyChakkar said, "Radhe Maa, who calls herself an avatar of the goddess, has apparently locked for the 14th season. The self-proclaimed Godwoman Radhe Maa has been approached by makers in the earlier season as well. But it seems like this time she is quite keen and even makers are wanting to bring her on board."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah part of Salman Khan's show?

For the unversed, Radhe Maa was born in Dorangala village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and at a very young age, she took the path of spirituality. There has been many controversies revolving her life from dowry harassment to even driving a family to kill themself. She also has an obscenity complaint lodged against her as she allows her devotees to kiss her.

Talking about Swami Om, he gathered limelight for the wrong reasons as he indulged in stealing and even threw his pee on female contestants. He was thrown out by Salman Khan for his ill-behavior.

Coming back to the confirmed list of contestants, it is being said that Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Nalini Negi and Naina Singh have accepted the offer. Meanwhile, actress Disha Vkani who is popular for playing the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been offered a whopping amount by the makers to become a part of the most controversial show.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage