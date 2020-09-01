Image Source : FILE IMAGES Bigg Boss 14: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah part of Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner and how would you feel when you will hear that there are reports that actress Disha Vakani might join Salman Khan hosted reality show. Disha is well known for playing the role of Dayaben in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but a full-fledged controversy revolved around her when she left the show midway by taking a maternity break and has never returned till date. Coming back to Bigg Boss, it was all set to premiere in the month of September but due to the destruction caused by Mumbai rains, the on-AIR has been pushed further. There have been a lot of names that are doing rounds as participants and one amongst those is that of Disha however there has been no confirmation about the same.

A report in Tellychakkar stated that Disha Vkani has been offered a whopping amount by the makers to become a part of the most controversial show. However, it is still unknown whether or not she has agreed to be part of the Salman Khan Show or not.

Meanwhile, while talking about the premiere date, a Pinkvilla report stated, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October."

Talking about the names of celebrities doing rounds, it includes that of Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani, Nia Sharma, etc. However, no official confirmation has been given out yet.

Meanwhile, the makers have been sharing various promos and posters of the show. In the latest promo, the Bollywood superstar can be heard saying, "Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashn, denge uttar manate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab."

Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello also shared a picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 shoot to give fans a sneak peek into what goes behind shooting for the reality show.

Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

