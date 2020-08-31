Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNAYANA FOZDAR/BALVINDER SIN Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Here's how Sunayana Fozdar, Balvinder Singh will enter as new Anjali, Sodhi

From the past few days, the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been hearing news about the quitting of old Anjali bhabhi and Sodhi from the show. The actors who replaced Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh are none other than Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Suri and to everyone's amazement, they are all set to step into their shoes from today. People are excited to know how they will carry the show forward and bring a smile on everyone's faces just like the old actors. Their 'grand entry' in the show will take place in tonight's episode of the show and if you are one of those who's excited about how they will grace the Monday episode, keep reading this space.

According to Pinkvilla, Sunayana will mark her entry in the show as new Anjali when Bhide and Taarak will be having a conversation. The report said, "She will walk out of the kitchen and will notice Bhide cleaning some vegetables, while Taarak works on his laptop. Anjali will be surprised to see Bhide doing chores at her house and will have a polite conversation with him. Anjali, Taarak, and Bhide will then unfold the 'misunderstanding' and share a light moment."

Talking about Balvinder, he as Sodhi will welcome Bhide at his house and will treat him with a glass of lassi made by her wife Mrs. Roshan. Both will enjoy the 'big' glass of lassi together. While Sodhi will finish the same in a moment, Bhide will struggle to drink it any further as his stomach will get full.

Interestingly, the two of them will be seen wearing the same type of clothes as former Anjali and Sodhi, maybe to keep the connection.

Talking about Neha Mehta's exit, a source informed Spotboye, "Neha informed her decision to the makers in advance and they tried to hold her back and convince her to stay back. But the actress has some different plans for her career and hence she chose to say goodbye."

Coming back to Gurucharan, he has been long associated with TMKOC. He has been a part of the show since 2008 when it began however in the year 2013, he quit the show over creative differences with the show makers. However, he later returned after a year and now has again bid goodbye.

