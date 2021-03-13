Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina-Abhinav, Sonali Phogat recreates Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's 'Tera suit' song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALI_PHOGAT_OFFICIAL,ALYGONI Sonali Phogat recreates Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's 'Tera suit' song

Bigg Boss 14 stars Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently featured in Tony Kakkar's song Tera Suit. The song has been ruling the charts since it was dropped on YouTube. Not just fans but celebrities are also enjoying recreating it. After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, BB14 fame Sonali Phogat took to Instagram to share a video grooving to the Tera Suit song. The diva congratulated Jasmin and Aly on the new song and flaunted her sassy moves.

Sonali Phogat wrote, "@alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 congratulations for new song best wishes for beautiful couple." Soon after, Aly also dropped a comment on the video and said, "Killing it," with fire emojis.

Earlier on Thursday, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina and her husband Abhinav had also given their twist to the song. Posting a short video clip, Rubina wrote, "Loving it" and tagged Tony, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The three were also quick to react to the video. Commenting on the post, Aly wrote, "Superbb!" whereas, Jasmin wrote, "Wow."

The comments left fans thinking if all is well between Rubina and Jasmin. While locked in the BB house, the two were at loggerheads with each other. They were friends turned foes.

Talking about Jasmin and Aly, the duo was best friends and realized their love for each other inside the house. They also confessed it, leaving the fans starry-eyed. "Post Bigg Boss, our fans supported us and showered us with love. They were always there for us and they wanted to see us together. We wanted to do this for them. The best part for me in 'Bigg Boss' was Aly coming in and we being together in the house. It made us realise our relationship, because we were in denial. We worked in a music video and it was an amazing experience. This was a planned collaboration that Aly and I did and the video has come out well. The chemistry is good because we know each other for years and there is a certain comfort level," Jasmin told IANS.

"It was really interesting doing 'Bigg Boss' with Jasmin. Shooting this music video was a natural progression for us. The response has been amazing and our fans have loved us. I would love to do more interesting work with her in the future," he said.