Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai’s sizzling performance leaves fans sweating [VIDEO]

While fans have been waiting for #SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) and #AsiManshi (Asim and Himanshi) performances, they are left sweating hard when the video of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s sizzling dance performance surfaced online from Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale.

New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2020 17:11 IST
With just a few hours left for the grand finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, the channel has been teasing fans with a sneak peek into the event through videos. While fans have been waiting for #SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) and #AsiManshi (Asim and Himanshi) performances, they are left sweating hard when the video of Sidharth and Rashami’s sizzling dance performance surfaced online. The video shows the two TV actors real and reel life chemistry and how they are the most romantic pair when the director calls ‘Action’. However, behind the scenes, they are seen arguing as they have in the show throughout.

Soon after the video popped on the internet, #SidRa fans flooded Twitter with their compliments. One Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Now any producer and director can sign #SidRa together bcoz action Bolte hi Woh character Mao aaajaate hai” Another said, “#SidRa ON FIRE I’M SCREAMING THE BEST POWER COUPLE”. “Uffff theirr love chemistry is lit,” said other. Check out the tweets here-

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most successful season till date and the fights between Sidharth and Rashami have been one of the major reasons for it. The couple entered the show as a popular onscreen pair who starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak and were even BFFs (Bed Friends Forever) during eth initial days. However, their ugly fights and then cute banter managed to make room in fans’ hearts who many times made #SidRa trend online.

On the other hand, Sidharth’s name has been attached to another housemate Shehnaaz Gill the most in Bigg Boss 13. SidNaaz, as fans like to call them, earned a separate fan base, courtesy their endless adorable moments and conversations.

 

