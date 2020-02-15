Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai’s sizzling performance leaves fans sweating [VIDEO]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai’s sizzling performance leaves fans sweating

With just a few hours left for the grand finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, the channel has been teasing fans with a sneak peek into the event through videos. While fans have been waiting for #SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) and #AsiManshi (Asim and Himanshi) performances, they are left sweating hard when the video of Sidharth and Rashami’s sizzling dance performance surfaced online. The video shows the two TV actors real and reel life chemistry and how they are the most romantic pair when the director calls ‘Action’. However, behind the scenes, they are seen arguing as they have in the show throughout.

Soon after the video popped on the internet, #SidRa fans flooded Twitter with their compliments. One Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Now any producer and director can sign #SidRa together bcoz action Bolte hi Woh character Mao aaajaate hai” Another said, “#SidRa ON FIRE I’M SCREAMING THE BEST POWER COUPLE”. “Uffff theirr love chemistry is lit,” said other. Check out the tweets here-

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde makes shocking revelation about having affair with Sidharth Shukla. Deets inside

#SidRa ON FIRE I’M SCREAMING THE BEST POWER COUPLE



WE WANT SIDRA pic.twitter.com/kxZ3BtGFDm — S (@katherinewaldef) February 14, 2020

Itna wait to khud ke result Ka bhi Nahi Kiya Kabhi...we want #SidRa 🙏🙏 abb heartbeats badh rahi hai — SIMRAN (@cindrella0912) February 15, 2020

Yes,Sid and Rash were doing the baraati dance together 💌💌💌💌💌



P.S Abdullah blocking the view as usual 😡#sidra pic.twitter.com/3asvKA0qEy — Busybee (@Busybee36631560) February 13, 2020

#SidRa

beauty n beast me agar wo princess prince ko beast samaj kar shod deti than itni beautiful story nahi banti story moral teach us alot dont listen to peopl hav faith in ur king #SidharthShukIa & queen #RashamiDasai — neha (proudly aisi ladki #Rashmians) (@neha123412345) February 15, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most successful season till date and the fights between Sidharth and Rashami have been one of the major reasons for it. The couple entered the show as a popular onscreen pair who starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak and were even BFFs (Bed Friends Forever) during eth initial days. However, their ugly fights and then cute banter managed to make room in fans’ hearts who many times made #SidRa trend online.

Kaahe maare re taana

Kyun banta hai sayana

Na main teri gujariya

Na tu mera deewana…



These lines are so apt for them. Song Editing was great.#sidra pic.twitter.com/sJTKS8dyr2 — Busybee (@Busybee36631560) February 15, 2020

On the other hand, Sidharth’s name has been attached to another housemate Shehnaaz Gill the most in Bigg Boss 13. SidNaaz, as fans like to call them, earned a separate fan base, courtesy their endless adorable moments and conversations.

#SidNaazInTopTwo#SidNaaz#SidharthShuklaForTheWin#RealWinnerShehnaaz



SIDNAAZ FIRST PART OD PERFORMANCE IS OUT BUT THIS IS NOT COMPLETE PERFORMANCE SO DONT PANIC THEY WILL DANCE ALONE ALSO THEY ARE FOLLOWING STORY LINE THEY HAVE A LONGEST PERFORMANCE.



SID AS SARDAR❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J88bnSzYLY — SIDNAAZ a perfect love story (@youcannothandle) February 15, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page