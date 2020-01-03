Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra as he tries to console her. Watch viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra as he tries to console her

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing many ugly fights between the housemates especially over food. This week also started with a major argument over house duties and the contestants complaining about lunch getting delayed. Since Mahira Sharma was supposed to cook lunch for the housemates, she became the center of all fights in the house. While Rashami and Vishal slammed her for running away from her duties, Paras Chhabra stood by her in every argument. However, in a moment of rage Mahira Sharma slapped him and left him shocked.

What happened is soon after a fight with Asim over making paranthas for some of the housemates, Rashami told captain Shehnaaz that she will make her own food from tomorrow as she doesn’t want to have anything made from Mahira’s hand. She even said that Mahira’s energy is very negative and she doesn’t want to consume that food. Upset Mahira sat in a corner in the bathroom and Paras tried to console her. In an attempt to calm her down, Paras tried to hug her and ended up getting a slap from an irritated Mahira. This definitely left Paras fuming and he warned her that he stays away from the girls who raise their hand on men and decides to walk away from her. Mahira tried to stop him but Paras was very angry. Watch the video here-

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/nRuUPJGZGo — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 2, 2020

In today’s episode, housemates are up for a surprise as Prem Jyotish will enter the house and tell the contestants about their near future. In the promo video, he is seen telling Mahira to make her own decisions as she has always been dependent on a support. On the other hand, he tells Asim that he will have a bright future when it comes to career. Check out the video here-

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill threatens Rashami Desai to stay away from Sidharth Shukla, says 'Muh Todungi Tera'

Also read: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Neha Pendse's big day is here, shares details about her wedding this weekend

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page