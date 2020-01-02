Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill threatens Rashami Desai to stay away from Sidharth Shukla, says 'Muh Todungi Tera'

Rashami Desai was nominated for eviction by Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla's growing closeness with Shehnaaz Gill has spiced up the Bigg Boss 13. From their adorably cute moments to 'nok-jhok' the two are surely giving a push to Bigg Boss 13's TRP. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen 'almost confessing their love for each other. While Sidharth played with his words and tried being diplomatic, Shehnaaz had no filters and told co-contestant Arti Singh that " mujhey aisa hi (Sidharth) ladka chahiye" (I want a guy like him ). Rashami's past with Sidharth is known to all and when Shehnaaz was given a chance to directly nominate someone for eviction as the captain of the BB house, she chose Rashami Desai. But that's not all, it all came with a warning to stay away from Sidharth.

Shehnaaz nominated Rashami stating that she feels that Rashami's affection towards her is fake and goes on to stay away from her 'friend' Sidharth Shukla. She says “Mere friend ke upar koi bhi shabd mat bolna, aage se main muh todungi tera.” Rashami hits back saying that she will make sure to call Shehnaaz to keep her bag into the storeroom. Shehnaaz replies, “Main hi rakhungi, ghar bhi mai chhodke aaungi, tu Sidharth Shukla Se Door rehna.”

The growing chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz is being loved by the BB audience. Their popularity together in such the duo is known by the “SidNaaz” on social media and the two have become complementary to each other.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz stint as house captain will come to an end and fresh captaincy task will decide who will become the captain.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News