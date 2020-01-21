Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi criticizes Asim for being ‘unfair’ as sanchalak, extends support to Sidharth Shukla

Brothers turned enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are once again fighting in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo, who have had some of the crazy fights this season, was seen locking horns in yesterday’s episode. Bigg Boss announced the elite club task where Asim, who is the first member of the club, was chosen as the sanchalak.

As soon as the task commenced, Sidharth pointed out that Vishal Aditya Singh had broken a rule. However, Asim pays no heed and simply says he didn’t see Vishal getting off from the horse. This results in a big ugly fight between Asim and Sid where they are seen abusing and pushing each other despite getting several warnings from Bigg Boss 13.

Now, TV actress Kamya Punjabi, who is an ardent supporter of Sidharth Shukla, has slammed Asim Riaz for his violent behaviour and for being unfair as a sanchalak in the elite club task.

Taking to Twitter, Kamya said, “Arre yeh #ChusletAsim #CheaterAsim bhi nikla.. bigboss very clearly said ki ghode se utarna allowed nahi hai, khule aam jhooth bole diya isne toh #BB13 #ApologizeToSidharthShukla”.

In another tweet, the actress wrote, “Why did they have to say that he (Asim) wasn’t being seen in Bigg Boss 13. It was good that way” (Isko kyu kaha yeh dikh nahi raha hai Nahi dikh raha tha sahi tha)

Isko kyu kaha yeh dikh nahi raha hai 🙄 Nahi dikh raha tha sahi tha 😉 #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 20, 2020

The Sidharth Vs Asim fight will escalate in tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 episode and, the two will be seen fighting even in front of Hina Khan, who will be entering the show once again to decide the next elite club member.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh are the contenders for the elite club membership. Whom are you supporting?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page