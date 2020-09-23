Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz shares the teaser of song Badan Pe Sitare’s recreated version

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIMRIAZ77.OFFICIAL Asim Riaz shared the teaser on his social media account

When Asim Riaz announced revealed recently that he is all set to star in the remix version of Bollywood's iconic song 'Badan Pe Sitaare', the excitement of fans knew no boundaries. The mere announcement brought a wide smile of fans' faces, and they waited with bathing breathe to know about the song's release. Now, it looks like their wait is finally over.

Asim, just a few hours back to his Instagram handle to unveiled the teaser of his much-anticipated music video and also revealed the date of its release. Well, we must say, that the Bigg Boss 13 star, is keeping up to fans expectations as 'Badan Pe Sitaare' is all set to drop just two days from now, i.e. on September 25 (2020). Yes, just two days to see Asim go the 'retro way' recreate the iconic song 'Badan Pe Sitaare' with Sehnoor.

The teaser of this 2.0 version of Badan Pe Sitaare is quite catchy, and will certainly leave you more inquisitive. It wouldn't be wrong to call it a quintessential song, as it has a 'funky modern touch.' With lights, glitter, dance, and romance, Asim and Sehnoor are surely going to make heads turn with the music video, and bring to us a millennial version of the evergreen song.

In the video, we can see Asim and Sehnoor get all flirtatious as they groove to the foot-tapping number inside a dance club. While we only get a glimpse of the two, but their chemistry ignites some sparks, which fans will want to witness. From their attires to their moves, from the peppy music to the setting, from the confidence to their chemistry, this 2.0 version seems to be the 'perfect funky retro' recreation of Badan Pe Sitaare.

Take a look at the song's teaser here:

While Stebin Ben has given his melodious voice to Asim's song, originally Badan Pe Sitaare was sung by the legendary 'Mohammed Rafi' Sahab. The song was from the movie Prince featuring Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles. Are you excited about Asim and Sehnoor's version of Badan Pe Sitaare? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage