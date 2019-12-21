Bigg Boss 13 Dec 21 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan expresses anger over Sidharth-Rashami’ fight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan expresses anger over Sidharth-Rashami’s fight

Friday’s episode witnessed high-end drama when co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got involved in a big fight over the former calling her Asim’s ‘naukarani’. Upset about how Sidharth characterized her, Rashami erupted like a volcano on him and slammed him for disrespecting women. The war of words wasn’t limited to the two but other housemates also got involved and it became a mess. In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Host Salman Khan is seen expressing his disappointment over the fight and the words they used to describe each other. He even tells the makers to find another host for the extended five week as he is ‘not ready for this sh*t.’ On the other hand, Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat enters the house and dances with Asim and Sidharth Shukla.