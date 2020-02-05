Himanshi Khurana shares picture with Asim Riaz and wishes to go back to Bigg Boss 13 house

Asim Riaz confirmed that he has no girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house and only loves Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz faced a lot of criticism after many accused him of growing intimacy with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana despite having a girlfriend outside the house. Now, Asim has given his clarification and tried putting end to rumours when he confirmed that he wasn't dating anyone outside the house. Asim was speaking to media in interaction inside the Bigg Boss house.

Soon, after Asim's confirmation, Himanshi Khurana tweeted an adorable picture with Asim. Sharing the picture, Himanshi wished they didn't have to come out of the BB house. She tweeted, "Now I wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi."

During the media interaction not only Asim denied having a girlfriend outside the BB house but also added that he is in love with Himanshi.

Paras was also asked about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri but he refused to comment.

During the media interaction, Mahira was also asked about his closeness with Paras and why she chose to ignore her mother's advice and continued listening to Paras. To which she replied and said that Paras' strategies were good and she liked them, so she decided to listen to him.

However, recent reports suggest that Mahira could soon be voted out in a surprise mid-week eviction today. This comes after Vishal Aditya Singh was voted out from the Bigg Boss 13 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner and with several new twists and turns the game inside the house is getting interesting with each passing day.