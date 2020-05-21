Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHASHANK VYAS Balika Vadhu star Shashank Vyas pens poem on migrant labourers' plight

Balika Vadhu star Shashank Vyas has written a poem on the plight of migrant labourers. Shashank shared the poem titled "Bas chal raha hai" on Instagram. The video features images of the migrant labourers with a voiceover by the actor.

Talking about his emotion behind the poem, the actor said: "I felt for them. In my AC room having all the luxuries around, I was thinking in the same house, in one room, one has all the luxuries, but in the another room, one has nothing, not even food or water. Looking at the labourers like that, I was in pain. India is our home, we all are part of a big family and we just left that one big sector on the road to walk."

"I am questioning humanity. I saw pictures of a son carrying his mom, pregnant women, kids. How can we all just sit at home do nothing about it? I was feeling so helpless that I penned down my feelings. The basic question is ‘Why they are on roads?', and even after coming on roads why no transportation has been provided to them. What will those kids learn from this? Lack of humanity. I feel those labourers should be taken under confidence by telling them they don't need to panic, secondly, basic groceries should be provided to them," he added.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had also shared a heart-touching video on social media in which he is seen reciting a poem about the plight of all the migrant workers trying to return to their native villages.

He tweeted the video saying, "Their pain, their misery, their sufferance....Why did it take us a pandemic to feel their agony??..Why didn’t we always value them?? Let’s come together to save them.. Let’s stand united to help them go back to their homes!!"

In the video, Anupam Kher said, "Ho gaya majboor insaan daane daane ke liye, chaar kandhe bhi nahi arthi uthane ke liye. Chod kar aye the pichda bol kar jo gaon ko, kis qadar majboor hain wo gaon jane ke liye. Wo humein paani pilane tak ko ab raazi nahi hain. Khoon bahaya hai humne jinke karkhane ke liye. Gardish-e-dauran se meri thak gayi hai zindagi. Maut bus tu hi bachi hai azmaane ke liye."

"Ho gaya mazdoor apne desh mein hi dar-ba-dar. Maut odhe fir raha hai, jaan bachane ke liye. Neend hai, na chain hai na zindagi ki aas hai, ab kaha mazdoor jayein ghar basane ke liye. Hon mubarak aapko ‘Shadaab’ khushiyon ke mahal, Hum abhi zinda hain apna ghum uthane ke liye"

Their pain, their misery, their sufferance....

Why did it take us a pandemic to feel their agony??

Why didn’t we always value them??

Let’s come together to save them..

Let’s stand united to help them go back to their homes!! 🙏 #MigrantWorkers #PoemByShadabZafarShadab pic.twitter.com/UBvPZjmbPz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 19, 2020

