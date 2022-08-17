Ankita Lokhande's Goa vacation with Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and others is everything fun | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande is Vacationing in Goa with Vicky Jain and friends from telly town.

Ankita Lokhande recently flew to Goa with her husband Vicky Jain and pals from the telly town to spend some quality time. The actress gained notoriety as Archana in the serial Pavitra Rishta, alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita got married to Vicky Jain last year, and the couple never fails to paint the town red. They are currently vacationing in Goa with their close-knit industry friends.

Recently, Ankita took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures from her little escapade. The actress also shared videos from her vacation. In one video, the actress can be seen grooving with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, and friends, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami, Claudia Ciesla, Ashita Dhawan, and others. She looked stunning in a blue backless slit dress, with her hair perfectly braided. The other video showed Ankita Lokhande immersed in the beauty of Goa as she wandered by the shore, emitting a radiant glow.

Ashita Dhawan also took to social media to post snippets of her Goa vacation. She shared a video of the moment they boarded the plane to embark on their vacation.

Ankita and Vicky are currently relishing their post-marriage phase, and their chemistry is adored by everyone. The couple frequently travel together and are seen out and about in the suburbs.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a fairytale wedding ceremony on December 14, 2021. Ever since they got married, the couple has been head over heels in love. They recently made their first television appearance together as they participated in Smart Jodi and took the trophy home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita was last seen in Smart Jodi alongside her beau, Vicky Jain. She made her OTT debut with Pavitra Rishta 2. Ankita reprised her role as Archana, and Shaheer Sheikh starred as Manav Deshmukh.

