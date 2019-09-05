Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Kapil Sharma to welcome first baby with wife Ginni in December, hints Krushna Abhishek

Kapil Sharma, the famous comedian is all set to welcome Jr. Kapil with wife Ginni Chatrath in December, reveals his co-star Krushna Abhishek.

New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 8:14 IST
 Kapil Sharma to welcome first baby with wife Ginni in December, hints Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show fame, Kapil Sharma is enjoying the present phase of his life with wife Ginni Chatrath. After declaring the news of Ginni's pregnancy, Kapil Sharma is often seen expressing his excitement for the baby. Recently his co-star Krushna Abhishek revealed that the couple is all set to welcome their first child in December. Talking about the same, Kapil Sharma in a recent interview opened about the preparations going on to welcome his first baby.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek who makes us laugh with his role as Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show said, “Inke ghar me badhai mangne December me ayenge." Not just this, he also said she will be the first one to shower blessings on 'Little Kappu' and will ask for Rs. 1 crore as a blessing. Well, for Kapil Sharma fans, the little hint was enough to know the arrival month of the baby.

Kapil Sharma got married to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December last year. The couple has recently returned from their babymoon in Canada. Kapil Sharma talked about how he has started shopping for the baby. Since there is no clue if it's going to be a boy or a girl, Kapil Sharma has bought a pram and other essentials for the baby.

