Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Kiku Sharda charged 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappuccino and tea. Comedian quips ‘mehengaayee’

Kiku Sharda charged 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappuccino and tea. Comedian quips ‘mehengaayee’

The twist is The Kapil Sharma Show's Bachcha Yadav has been vacationing in Bali and the order for the hot beverages was placed in a local cafe. The bill was generated in Indonesian rupiah, which converts to 400 in INR.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 17:35 IST
Representative News Image

Kiku Sharda gets charged 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappuccino and tea

Popular comedian Kiku Sharda was charged a whopping 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappucino and tea. But the actor is not complaining. The twist is The Kapil Sharma Show's Bachcha Yadav has been vacationing in Bali and the order for the hot beverages was placed in a local cafe. The bill was generated in Indonesian rupiah, which converts to 400 in INR.

Sharda took to Twitter to share a picture of the bill and quipped 'mehengayee'. He wrote, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to? 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee."

Actor Rahul Bose also attracted attention through a similar post when he revealed he was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh. Soon after he posted the picture of the bill, netizens came up with hillarious memes and jokes.

Also read: Kiku Sharda reveals he misses Sunil Grover, says ‘but the show must go on’

On the related note, Kiku Sharda is now on his way back to India. He shared a picture of Indonesia from the flight and wrote, "Until next time #Bali."

There is no denying that Kiku loves travelling and he often treats his followers on social media with exciting pictures from various locations. He also made headlines a while back when he was booked in Rs 50.70 lakh fraud case.

View this post on Instagram

Until next time #Bali

A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda) on

Also read: Kiku Sharda takes a jibe at Kapil Sharma over Salman Khan producing his show

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySunny Deol postpones trailer launch of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Next Story  