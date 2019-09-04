Kiku Sharda charged 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappuccino and tea. Comedian quips ‘mehengaayee’

Kiku Sharda gets charged 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappuccino and tea

Popular comedian Kiku Sharda was charged a whopping 78,650 bucks for a cup of cappucino and tea. But the actor is not complaining. The twist is The Kapil Sharma Show's Bachcha Yadav has been vacationing in Bali and the order for the hot beverages was placed in a local cafe. The bill was generated in Indonesian rupiah, which converts to 400 in INR.

Sharda took to Twitter to share a picture of the bill and quipped 'mehengayee'. He wrote, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to? 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee."

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining 😜 as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee pic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

Actor Rahul Bose also attracted attention through a similar post when he revealed he was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh. Soon after he posted the picture of the bill, netizens came up with hillarious memes and jokes.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

On the related note, Kiku Sharda is now on his way back to India. He shared a picture of Indonesia from the flight and wrote, "Until next time #Bali."

There is no denying that Kiku loves travelling and he often treats his followers on social media with exciting pictures from various locations. He also made headlines a while back when he was booked in Rs 50.70 lakh fraud case.

