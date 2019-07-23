The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda reveals he misses Sunil Grover, says ‘but the show must go on’

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda reveals he misses Sunil Grover

The Kapil Sharma Show has hit the TV screens with its season 2 and fans are loving all the humour and funny camaraderie between the different characters. While fans are still wanting to see Sunil Grover revive his charm on the stage, Kiku Sharda has revealed that he misses his old friend as well. During a recent interview, Kiku Sharda opened about the popular tiff between the two popular comedians and his friends- Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma ad also revealed that he misses working with him but his return is not in his hands.

During an interview with TOI, Kiku Sharda said, "Oh, I really miss Grover yaar. Sunil and I have known each other for long even before we started working together on Comedy Nights With Kapil or TKSS and our bonding and chemistry reflected on-screen when we worked together. We have partied a lot together. We bonded really well even during the Live shows and he is such a happy person to be with. I have really enjoyed hanging out with him. On the show, yes, definitely I miss him, but then it is not in my hand. Things like this happen in life, but the show must go on. And now even he is busy with his work and I am caught up with mine, we hardly get time to meet each other. But there's no love lost as we stay in contact through messages."

Talking about how he never got typecast even after playing female roles on stage, Kiku said, "I have been very lucky that I never got typecast while playing female characters. Years ago I played different female roles in Grand Indian Comedy Show, but as it was not as popular show as TKSS and CNWK, it never got noticed. There was no apprehension from my side ever. I was only worried about my kids (my sons) getting harassed, but thankfully it never happened. In fact, they have always come home and said that teacher wants to watch the shoot and they were praising my performance. Also, I feel when you get appreciated for your work and nobody points fingers. I have never feared of being typecast as I tried to do different roles on television."

Kiku Sharda became a popular name after he starred in SAB TV’s comedy show F.I.R as a hawaldar. Then he featured in Comedy Night With Kapil as Palak and won many hearts. Currently he is seen in the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show as Bachcha Yadav. He is also seen in the AltBalaji web series called Boo: Sabki Phategi.

