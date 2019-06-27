Kiku Sharda flaunts blonde hair in new look for The Kapil Sharma Show, gifts Kapil a sari

Image Source : TWITTER Kiku Sharda flaunts blonde hair in new look for The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning hearts ever since it came back on the small screen. From ruling the TRP charts to making people laugh, the show has been making headlines for all the good reasons. It was just in the last episode that the makers introduced Chandan’s mother Chandni and people went rolling on the floor laughing. Looks like fans have another surprise in the upcoming episode as well. In the coming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen gracing the stage for the promotions of his film Article 15.

Kiku Sharda aka Bacha Yadav is one character on The Kapil Sharma Show that makes people laugh with his funny one-liners and jokes. In the coming episode, Kiku Sharda will be seen in a whole new avatar as he will turn into Achcha Yadav. The channel has released a promo video of the next episode in which Kiku Sharda is seen introducing himself as Bachcha Yadav’s twin brother Achcha Yadav and he is from London. In the video, Kiku is seen flaunting his blonde hairstyle and stylish clothes. In fact, Achcha Yadav comes with a hilarious accent as well. In the video, Achcha Yadav is seen gifting host Kapil Sharma a saree and says, “you make everyone wear saree on your show, now you wear one.” Watch the video here-

Ek se bhale do! Baccha Yadav se toh aap waakif hai hi, ab miliye Accha Yadav se #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/y7RPBeNzLP — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 26, 2019

The Kapil Sharma show has an interesting line up of characters that tickle our funny bones every weekend. In the last episode, Chandan Prabhakar played a woman character for the first time and fans loved every bit of it. He played his mother Chandi who is very possessive of his son. He said, "Jo aurat apne bachche ko mandir ki seedhiyon par chhod kar aa gayi thi, aaj wahi aurat apne bachche ke dhaabe ke liye tumhare show ki seedhiyan chadh kar aa gayi hai." And the audience left in splits.

Other than Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar, The Kapil Sharma Show also features Krushna Abhishek as Sapna, Bharti Singh as Bachcha Yadav’s wife and Sumona Chakraborty as Bachcha Yadav’s sister-in-law.

