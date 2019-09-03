Image Source : TWITTER The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover’s character Gutthi isn’t missed anymore, says Krushna Abhishek

With the infamous Kapil Sharma Vs Sunil Grover fight, fans missed watching Sunil’s popular character such as Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on the small screen. The ugly controversy also affected the TRP ratings and popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show. After facing several ups and downs, TKSS is back with a bang promising good amount of laughter with celebrity guests and humorous characters.

One such character is that of comedian Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna, which is being widely liked by fans across the nation. In the past, Krushna spoke about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fight saying that “the small things Kapil Sharma does are being blown out of proportion”.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

The ‘Entertainment’ actor also said that he has worked with Kapil Sharma for five years in “Comedy Circus” and he know his good and bad points very well.

Now, in an interview with Zoom TV, Krushna Abhishek revealed that Sunil Grover’s character Gutthi isn’t missed anymore in The Kapil Sharma Show.

“You won't believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Guthi till date. In fact, people tell me that jabse tum aaye ho hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai. I have received this compliment several times. Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style," Krushna Abhishek was quoted as saying to the daily.

Krushna further said that there's no one who talks about Sunil's absence on the show. He admitted that though initially people did miss Sunil on Kapil Sharma show but they have now taken control.

"Akshay Kumar does a different kind of comedy, Govinda does a different kind of comedy but both are great in their own spaces. I believe that Sunil has a different style and his character doesn't match with Sapna at all. No one talks about him on the show, too. Initially people did, but then we took over," he said.

During the trailer launch of his film Firangi, Kapil Sharma spoke about Sunil Grover and said that that he is a fantastic actor and he would definitely want to work with him in future. The actor opened up about his battle with depression. He revealed that during the controversy he was stressed and was thinking if people will hate him for whatever that has happened.

