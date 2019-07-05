Roadies Real Heroes: Trouble arises as Raftaar says, ‘I will save you from all the Neha’s in the country’

A new week began with a new drama in the popular MTV show Roadies Real Heroes. The show has made a huge number of fans all thanks to the intriguing tasks and the battle between the gang-leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa. The current week too will have something that will keep the viewers hooked to their screens.
The ringmaster Rannvijay Singha will announce the ‘Poll Khol’ task which will be filled with aggression and competition amongst the gang-leaders. As per the task, the contestants will have to answer random questions about their fellow contestants. The answers will have to be punched in a cue-card that describes their personalities as well.
Later the gang-leaders will have to play the guessing game and tell which contestant has been given a tag. One wrong answer will take away a lifeline from their own gang while the right answer will make them win two lifelines from the other gang. This creates problems between Raftaar, Neha, and Sandeep later which the rapper says, “I will save you from all the Neha’s in the country.”
There’s a savage beast in every man (or woman) and when you hand that man a sword or spear (or a length of rope) and send him forth to war, the beast stirs. George RR Martin said that and he knows a thing or two about savagery. He wrote The Game Of Thrones and I’m almost certain that he wrote those lines after watching Nikita. Just kidding. No, I’m not. What you saw on TV belies the actual viciousness and savagery of the task. It was brutal, it was bruising… and the four who took part in it, were as ferocious as modern day gladiators could’ve been. Earlier in the day, the 4 battleground winners joined us on our first day in Wayanad. We watched them from a distance, chatting and mingling with the other roadies. Arun’s body language and lightness of stride, reminded me of a younger version of Prince. We’d seen him during the auditions, but he hadn’t make the cut at the culling. When Rashmeet was about to challenge one of the Roadies, we all had a bit of a giggle at Nikita’s expense. Visually, Nikita comes off second best (in muscle mass) when compared to Ankita, Sahiba, Priya or Yukti. However seeing Neha egg her on to compete, further reinforced my earlier suspicion that she may have wanted Nikita out to make place for a future Roadie, with more to offer her gang. Which brings us to an interesting question about Gangleaders and gang loyalty - and also a quote by the Greek philosopher Aristotle (who lived in the 4th century BC). I’ll touch upon that next week. Chopsy chose Adil who is one of the nicest, quietest, most spiritual people I’ve ever met. During the task, Adil seemed to have invoked the spirit of Ares, the Greek God of War. Chopsy, part Viking, part ninja and all sardar was also in warrior mode and was equally punishing and severe on Adil – but also won our hearts over when he paused, letting Adil retrieve his dropped “weapon” before they continued with their mutual thrashing. Sadly, Chopsy lost. Even more sadly (for the Roadies), there are now two more contestants in the game. If we know something about the show, we know there’s nothing given without something taken away as well. #Balance 📸: @rjdeigg @mtvroadies @mtvindia
Further, the show will get exciting when there will be bidding of the contestants. Gang leaders were given a certain amount of Tamuls to bid on the contestant they wish to take in their team. As contestants get new gangs, it will be interesting to take a look at the turn of events and what the next episode has in store for us. Will gang leaders save their favourites? Tune into Roadies Real Heroes on Sunday at 7 PM.
