Roadies Real Heroes: Trouble arises as Raftaar says, ‘I will save you from all the Neha’s in the country’

A new week began with a new drama in the popular MTV show Roadies Real Heroes. The show has made a huge number of fans all thanks to the intriguing tasks and the battle between the gang-leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa. The current week too will have something that will keep the viewers hooked to their screens.

The ringmaster Rannvijay Singha will announce the ‘Poll Khol’ task which will be filled with aggression and competition amongst the gang-leaders. As per the task, the contestants will have to answer random questions about their fellow contestants. The answers will have to be punched in a cue-card that describes their personalities as well.

Roadies Real Heroes gang-leaders

Later the gang-leaders will have to play the guessing game and tell which contestant has been given a tag. One wrong answer will take away a lifeline from their own gang while the right answer will make them win two lifelines from the other gang. This creates problems between Raftaar, Neha, and Sandeep later which the rapper says, “I will save you from all the Neha’s in the country.”

Further, the show will get exciting when there will be bidding of the contestants. Gang leaders were given a certain amount of Tamuls to bid on the contestant they wish to take in their team. As contestants get new gangs, it will be interesting to take a look at the turn of events and what the next episode has in store for us. Will gang leaders save their favourites? Tune into Roadies Real Heroes on Sunday at 7 PM.

