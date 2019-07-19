Payal Rohatgi files complaint against Ajaz Khan over derogatory video

Payal Rohatgi and Ajaz Khan

Actor and reality-show performer Payal Rohatgi Friday filed a complaint against actor Ajaz Khan here, accusing him of making an objectionable video about her. Khan was arrested by Mumbai police Thursday in another case.

Ahmedabad-based Rohatgi told reporters that she filed a complaint with the cyber crime wing of city police. "I have filed a complaint as I am concerned about my safety," Rohatgi said, alleging that Khan made "a derogatory video" targeting her for her political and religious beliefs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber crime) Jitu Yadav said police had received Rohatgi's application seeking action against Khan. Khan was arrested Thursday by the cyber wing of Mumbai Police for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred. A court sent him in police custody till July 20. Rohatgi has worked in films including "Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai" and "Corporate". Khan, who was part of the seventh season of TV reality show Bigg Boss, has also appeared in films and comedy serials.